Kevin Costner Endorses “Man Of His Moment” Pete Buttigieg

Kevin Coster has officially endorsed presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. The Oscar-winning actor introduced him at a rally in Iowa on Sunday at Indianola High School.

“I see Pete as a man of his moment,” said Costner to a crowd of more than a thousand people. “Moral courage speaks with a certain clarity.”

The Yellowstone actor added, “Whether your road leads you to Pete like mine has, that’s for you to judge. When Pete speaks of unity, it’s the kind of unity I’ve been waiting and hoping to hear about.”

Costner continued to say that power and responsibility originate in Iowa and said, “What you do with your vote is put those first seeds in the ground and see what grows next year.”

Buttigieg was grateful for the praise from Costner and came out on stage saying “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.” This, of course, was a nod to the Oscar-nominated film Field of Dreams which starred Costner.

Costner is known for publicly endorsing political candidates as he supported JD Scholten in Iowa earlier this year and stood by former President Barack Obama during a Colorado campaign rally during his campaign.

Buttigieg is set to continue his campaign in Iowa over the next few days including non-star-studded town halls and meet-and-greets across the state.

Costner’s endorsement of Buttigieg comes at a time when more and more figures from Hollywood have been slowly coming out of the woodwork to support their chosen candidate. Donald Glover was named “creative consultant” for Andrew Yang’s campaign while Rob Reiner has put his support behind Joe Biden and John Legend is going to bat for Elizabeth Warren. Ariana Grande and Susan Sarandon have expressed their support for Bernie Sanders while Rosario Dawson has endorsed Cory Booker.