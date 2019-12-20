Kenya Barris’ Netflix Comedy Series ”#blackexcellence’ Rounds Out The Family Cast

Netflix has rounded out the family cast for #blackexcellence, Kenya Barris’ upcoming comedy series, in which he also stars with Rashida Jones. Barris and Jones will be joined by Genneya Walton (9-1-1, Project Mc²), Imam Benson (Suits, Alexa & Katie), Scarlet Spencer (Cousins for Life, Colony), Justin Claiborne (Marriage Story, Reverie), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (The Resident) and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

Netflix

Inspired by Barris’ irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, #blackexcellence flips the traditional sitcom family on its head. Pulling back the curtain, the series uncovers and explores the messy, unapologetic and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money” Black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept.

(Top L-R) Richard Gardenhire Jr., Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne (Bottom L-R) Iman Benson, Genneya Walton and Ravi Cabot-Conyers Netflix

Walton is 18-year-old Chloe Barris, the effortlessly popular, under appreciative college student with an astounding level of entitlement. Benson plays 17-year-old Drea Barris, the moral center and Narrator of the show. Spencer is 12-year-old Izzy Barris, who’s difficult for difficulty’s sake, a pain-in-the-ass contrarian whose lack of caring only makes people want to mess with her more. Claiborne plays Pops Barris, 10, as lovable as he is gullible. Cabot-Conyers is 8-year-old Cam Barris, a miscreant trouble maker and a pathological liar with the best laugh you’ve ever heard and a grin that lets him get away with anything. Gardenhire Jr. recurs as 3-year-old Brooklyn Barris, who’s jarringly smart and well-spoken for a toddler.

Barris and Jones will executive produce alongside Hale Rothstein (black-ish, grown-ish). Barris’ production company, Khalabo Ink Society, will produce via Barris’ overall deal.