Kennedy Center Honors: D.C.’s Powerful Gather For A Brief Respite From Impeachment Drama

Photo by Shutterstock (10494489a) The recipients of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors pose for a group photo following a dinner at the United States Department of State in Washington, D.C..

Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt , Earth, Wind & Fire, Michael Tilson Thomas and Sesame Street were honored Sunday night at the Kennedy Center Honors , but what was all the more apparent was the tone of the show: A holiday season respite at one of D.C.’s most polarized moments.

As the impeachment of President Donald Trump moves forward, among those attending were some of its most visible figures, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose decision to open an inquiry led to this moment, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is among the administration figures defying congressional subpoenas. Also present: Chief Justice John Roberts, who would preside over a Senate trial.

A couple of times during the ceremony, host LL Cool J made oblique references to political divisions. He told the crowd of lawmakers, Trump administration cabinet secretaries, Hollywood figures and D.C. lobbyists that the honorees use their artistic talents to remind us “as a nation, we have to stick together.” Other references to the political atmosphere were not so subtle: Kennedy Center Board Chairman David Rubinstein introduced an array of politicos from both parties, but it was Pelosi who got a standing ovation.

On Saturday, at a pre-Honors ceremony at the State Department, Ronstadt made headlines for what she said to Pompeo. Per Variety, Pompeo quoted from Ronstadt’s “When Will I Be Loved,” and told those gathered, “As I travel the world, I wonder when I will be loved.” When she got up to receive her honor, Ronstadt said, “I’d like to say to Mr. Pompeo, who wonders when he’ll be loved, it’s when he stops enabling Donald Trump.” Some of the clips of the Saturday ceremony were featured in Sunday night’s event, but that comment was left out.