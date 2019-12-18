Kendall Rhodes Launches Paraluman Media Management

EXCLUSIVE: Former Untitled Entertainment and Relativity Media exec Kendall Rhodes has launched Paraluman Media, a management and production boutique specializing in digital and entertainment.

Paraluman will be a 360 talent management company, developing and producing content for all platforms while securing brand partnerships, business building and consulting on social media strategy.

Rhodes represents a number of artists and social media influencers including actors, directors, producers and multi-platform creators. Her client roster includes Yousef Erakat, aka Fousey, from Tyler Perry’s Boo (1 and 2)! who counts north of 14M subs on YouTube; actors Stella Hudgens and Sophia Esperanza who respectively count Instagram followers of 1M and 3M+; Lifestyle creator, Meghan Rienks, who produced and starred in the Lionsgate movie The Honor List and has a reach of 5M+ on social media; YouTuber Lily Marston, who starred in YouTube’s BeautyBreak and recently started her own channel and network; filmmaker Caryn Waechter (Deadcon); Tony E. Valuenzuela, founder of the largest horror channel on YouTube, BlackBoxTV; comedian and author Lisa Schwartz whose memoir, Thirty Life Crisis was recently a bestselling book in comedy.

Previously, Rhodes worked at Untitled Entertainment where she was Co-Head of Digital and was named “VideoInk’s Digital Dealmaker of the Year.” She executive produced the film The Honor List, Single By 30 for YouTube Red, Party Girl for ABC Digital, Top Grier for Verizon’s Go90, among many others.

Prior to that, Untitled Rhodes served as the SVP of Digital Content at Relativity Media where she worked on marketing campaigns for Universal’s slate of films, as well as Relativity Media’s original movies and television shows, such as Catfish, Limitless, Safe Haven, Immortals, Act of Valor, Dear John, Haywire, Mirror Mirror, House at the End of the Street, to name a few. While at Relativity Media, she executed some of the very first YouTube marketing campaigns with the first YouTube creators and stars.

Prior to Relativity, Rhodes founded Cherry Road Films which had a development deal at Warner Bros. She made Southland Tales (Sony/Universal) starring Dwayne Johnson and Sarah Michelle Gellar which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, Lionsgate’s Eulogy starring Ray Romano and Zooey Deschanel and Sony’s The Hunting Party starring Richard Gere and Terrance Howard, among others. Rhodes is an alum of Columbia University where she attained her MFA in Producing and an undergrad alum from UNC-Chapel Hill.