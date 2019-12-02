Kendall & Kris Jenner To Exec Produce Quibi Series About “Fraternal Twin Brother” & Instagram Parody Kirby Jenner

Kendall Jenner is to exec produce a series about her “fraternal twin brother Kirby Jenner – aka an Instagram parody account – for Quibi.

Kendall and her mother Kris Jenner are behind the series, titled Kirby Jenner, for the short-form series along with The Babysitter director McG, Howie Mandel and Ryan Seacrest .

The celebrity series will chronicle the daily life of Kirby Jenner, who is set to step in front of the camera for the first time. The twist? Kirby Jenner is the product of a parody Instragram account run by someone with really good Photoshop skills and the ability to insert himself into Jenner’s pictures.

It is the latest spin-off of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the first for a short-form service.

It is produced by McG’s Wonderland and Ventureland, the production arm of commercials agency PrettyBird and licensed from NBCUniversal and E! Entertainment.

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and “Kirby Jenner” exec produce alongside McG, Mandel, Seacrest, Mary Viola, Ali Brown, Rami Hachache and Gil Goldschein. Geoff Walker produces alongside co-exec producers Mike Dempsey, Brooks Morrison, and Daniel Mackey.

“Thanks, Mom,” said Kirby Jenner.

“I’m thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he’ll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series,” added Kendall Jenner.

The series was packaged and negotiated by WME on behalf of the parties.