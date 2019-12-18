Click to Skip Ad
Quentin Tarantino Digs Deep On 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' As He Fears "Dark Night Of The Soul" For Filmmakers: Q&A

Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, Denise Richards Join WWE Star Adam Copeland In ‘Money Plane’

(L-R) Adam Copeland, Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane and Denise Richards Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Five-time Emmy-winner Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, and Denise Richards have signed on to co-star opposite Adam Copeland (a.k.a WWE’s Edge) in the heist thriller, Money Plane, directed by Andrew Lawrence.

Co-written by Lawrence and Tim Schaaf, the indie follows a professional thief (Copeland) who must rob an underworld criminal casino on an airplane to settle a debt with his ruthless employer (Grammer). While the heist unfolds in midair, the second man on the ground (Jane) uncovers a sinister double cross that threatens everything.

Richard Switzer and Tyler W. Konney are producing the pic with and executive producers Jason Cherubini and Alexander Ferguson. Taylor & Dodge is handling worldwide sales.

Copeland currently co-stars as Kjetill Flatnose in the History Channel series, Vikings. Grammer can next be seen on the big screen in Grand Isle opposite Nicolas Cage. Jane currently stars in Amazon’s The Expanse series. Richards’ recent credits include BH90210 and 1st Born.

Copeland is repped by OAZ and Abrams Artists; Grammer by UTA and Vault Entertainment; Jane by Paradigm; Richards by Abrams Artists.

 

 

 

