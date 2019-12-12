Karyn Usher & Lisa Zwerling Ink Overall Deal With Universal TV For Their Carpool Entertainment Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Writers-producers Karyn Usher (Prison Break) and Lisa Zwerling (Betrayal) of Carpool Entertainment have signed an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, to develop, write and executive produce programming for network, cable and streaming platforms.

“We are grateful to be working with the multi-talented Karyn Usher and Lisa Zwerling, two exceptionally smart and passionate creators with a knack for great storytelling,” said Universal Television President Pearlena Igbokwe. “Their work is incredibly imaginative but emotionally grounded, the hallmarks of the Universal Television brand.”

Usher and Zwerling, who previously had worked together on John Wells’ Presidio Med, formed Carpool Entertainment four years ago to develop and oversee series for premium cable and streaming. The duo was most recently under an overall deal at Lionsgate TV and served as executive producers and showrunners on the studio’s spy thriller series The Rook, which aired on Starz for one season.

Along with Amanda Tudesco, who joined the team as VP Development & Production in 2016, Usher and Zwerling have developed projects at AMC, HBO, Showtime and Hulu.

Zwerling, who got her start on the NBC series ER, previously had an overall deal with Universal TV and wrote drama project Midnight Sun, which went to pilot at NBC starring Julia Stiles. As part of an overall deal with ABC Studios, Zwerling executive produced Betrayal and co-executive produced FlashForward.

Usher had an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. She worked on the studio’s Fox drama Prison Break for its original four-season run, rising from co-producer to co-executive producer. She also spent two seasons on Bones as co-executive producer and had two projects go to pilot at Fox, Delirium, starring Emma Roberts, and Rogue.

Zwerling is repped by Wendy Kirk at Ziffren Brittenham, Usher is repped by Patti Felker at Felker Tozcek.