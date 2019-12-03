UPDATED with statement from Sen. Kamala Harris: Less than a month before the next Democratic debate in her home state, Sen. Kamala Harris of California is ending her presidential campaign — a surprise decision after her bid for the White House in 2020 faltered, according to a campaign aide.

Exactly two months before the voting of the Iowa caucuses, Harris informed her staff of her decision to suspend her campaign, having canceled a fundraising event in New York. She was expected to post a video of her decision sometime soon, the aide said.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” Harris wrote in the correspondence to supporters. “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

She added: “In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do. So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”

Related Story BBC To Explore Donald Trump's Twitter Obsession In Doc Produced By David Abraham's Wonderhood Studios

Although she perpetually was low in the polls, Harris was a top choice among Hollywood donors, having hosted the first major event that draw a mix of industry supporters and longtime Los Angeles donors at the home of Universal’s Jeff Shell back in January. Ever since her stint as the Golden State’s Attorney General, Harris had cultivated Tinseltown support. Many donors in the industry were impressed by her ability to bridge the liberal and moderate wings of the party.

But despite the promising start and fairly good debate performances, the only African-American woman in the race struggled recently. Stories in The Washington Post and The New York Times of staff turmoil and exits had the feel of “what went wrong?” campaign obituaries. At a recent California Democratic Party convention, Politico reported that some in the party were suggesting that she abandon her bid or risk an embarrassing showing in the California primary in March.

Still Harris had qualified for the next Democratic debate, to be held in Los Angeles on December 19, where she was expected to find a very friendly crowd. One of the Dems’ most pugilistic foes of the former Celebrity Apprentice host, Cali’s junior Senator had languished in the low- to mid- single digits in the polls after being among the top tier of contenders early in the summer.

In the endless spin cycle of today’s cable news, the speculation has already shift to whether Sen. Harris could be pivoting for a Vice-Presidential nomination …welcome to the circus.

Here is Sen. Harris’s full email to her supporters today:

Eleven months ago at the launch of our campaign in Oakland I told you all: “I am not perfect. But I will always speak with decency and moral clarity and treat all people with dignity and respect. I will lead with integrity. I will speak the truth.”

And that’s what I have tried to do every day of this campaign. So here’s the truth today.

I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life.

My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.

I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.

In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do.

So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.

But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight.

And I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for The People. All the people.

Our campaign has been about fighting for people whose voices have not been heard or too often ignored.

We will keep up that fight.

Let’s remember: we were the first to put the injustice of inadequate teacher pay on the national agenda.

We will keep up that fight.

We were the first to demand justice for our children, declaring we would take bold executive actions to stop gun violence.

We will keep up that fight.

We were the first to demand justice for women with a plan to block unconstitutional state abortion laws.

We will keep up that fight.

And our campaign uniquely spoke to the experiences of Black women and people of color — and their importance to the success and future of this party. Our campaign demanded no one should be taken for granted by any political party.

We will keep up that fight because no one should be made to fight alone.

And I believe our campaign showed every child in America — regardless of their color or gender — that there are no limits to who can lead and hold positions of power in our country.

In that way — this campaign has been so much bigger than me.

I am extremely grateful to the hundreds of staff who moved and uprooted their lives and sacrificed time away from their families. I know our fight has been personal for each of them.

Of course I could not have done this without my husband Doug and my entire family and friends who gave up so much to embark on this journey with me and have supported me every step of the way.

And I am grateful to the thousands of volunteers and contributors who chipped in, who knocked on doors, who made calls and who put their faith and trust in me. It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate.

And I want to be clear: although I am no longer running for President, I will do everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country and the best of who we are.

I know you will too. So let’s do that together.

Let’s keep fighting for the America we believe in, an America free of injustice. An America that we know we can be unburdened by what has been.

Thank you.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report