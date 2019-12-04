Kamala Harris’ Hollywood A-Lister Fundraiser For Tmrw That Now Will Never Be With End Of Campaign

Cali's junior Senator had deep financial roots in Tinseltown but it wasn't enough as today proved

EXCLUSIVE: The end of Senator Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House today had bicoastal fallout that includes some of the most powerful people in Hollywood, like Donald Trump’s former agent.

Endeavor co-CEO Ari Emanuel was among the co-hosts for an A-lister fundraiser for California’s junior Senator that was set to place at the Beverly Hills home of ex-Facebook president Sean Parker tomorrow night.

When you look at the invite Deadline obtained and some of the deep-pocket names that were supposed to be joining the flush Emanuel and tech billionaire Parker, Harris’ announcement today that she was pulling the plug on her 2020 campaign because of a lack of cash really brings home the economic realities of 21st century politics.

A fact that must sting all the more for both Harris’ camp and Tinseltown donors when you consider that the Senator was the beneficiary of more cash from Hollywood that any other candidate in the crowded Democratic field.

Polling low in both the upcoming Iowa caucuses and the March 3 California primary, the former Attorney General of the Golden State cancelled a NYC fundraiser scheduled for tonight and a $1 million TV ad buy from a friendly Super PAC.

The demise of the campaign of the only African-American woman to be in the race this election has earned Harris politically posthumous praise from rivals like ex-VP Joe Biden (“really a solid, solid person and loaded with talent”) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (“I know she will continue to fight fearlessly on behalf of the American people — and our democracy”).

Still, even with such new friends and well-heeled friends like Emanuel, CAA’s Bryan Lourd, and longtime supporter NBCUniversal’s Jeff Shell, it must pain Sen. Harris to know that she won’t be onstage on December 19 here in L.A. when the Democrats gather for their next debate — by then we might see a couple more contenders drop out too and ex-NYC Mayor and self-financing billionaire Michael Bloomberg spread some more cash around