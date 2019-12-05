K-Pop-Themed Drama ‘Olympic Boulevard’ In Works At Peacock From Paula Yoo, Kyle Hanagami & Neil Meron

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming platform, is developing hourlong musical drama Olympic Boulevard, I have learned. The project hails from writer Paula Yoo (The Perfectionists, Supergirl), producer Neil Meron and choreographer Kyle Hanagami.

Penned by Yoo, Olympic Boulevard is about a disgraced Korean American former K-Pop star who finds his chance at redemption and a possible comeback when he agrees to teach at one of the first K-Pop training schools in America.

Yoo executive produces with Meron and his producing partner Mark Nicholson. Hanagami serves as a producer. Universal TV, where Meron is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Hanagami has worked with superstars such as BlackPink, BTS, Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, NSync etc. He has over 4 Million YouTube subscribers and holds the title for YouTube’s most viewed choreography video of all time.

K-Pop, which has been hugely popular in Asia for decades, has started to go truly global and break into the US market in a big way with the blockbuster success of such acts as BTS.

Olympic Boulevard joins two recent drama sales for Maron, Other People’s Houses starring Sarah Michelle Gellar at Fox and The Brain Trust at NBC. Meron, who has extensive musical background in features, TV and Broadway, recently executive produced the Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta, about the friendship between country music stars Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.

Yoo is coming off stints as a co-executive producer on the CW’s Supergirl and Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Meron is repped by ICM Partners. Yoo is with The Shuman Co. Hanagami is repped by CAA.