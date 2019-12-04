Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron & Boris Johnson Vent About Donald Trump In Captured Confab

Media outlets seized on a video that captured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau venting, in a seemingly mocking manner, to other world leaders about President Donald Trump and his affinity for press conferences.

It was a rare piece of footage, captured at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the NATO celebration. Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Princess Anne were standing in a circle conversing in the video.

Trump later called Trudeau “two-faced” as the video went viral and was played on morning news shows. He also canceled a planned press conference that was to end his trip to London.

“When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington. We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

But it was the length of Trump’s interactions with the press on Tuesday that appeared to be the source of Trudeau’s riff.

On the video, Trudeau says, “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top.” It was apparently a reference to Trump’s tardiness.

“You just watch his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau says. Macron, his back to the camera, responds but his comments are not audible.