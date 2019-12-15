‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Steps It Up To $213M Worldwide – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: As global turnstiles start greasing up for next week’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, audiences are continuing to warm up to the two current titles in wide release: Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level and Disney’s Frozen 2. Expanding to another 34 offshore hubs after an early rollout last weekend, The Next Level delivered $85.7M this session, lifting the international box office cume to $152.5M in 52 total markets so far. This puts the sequel to the 2017 hit at $213M global. And that’s as The Next Level exploded to a $60.1M domestic debut, far exceeding expectations.

The Dwayne Johnson-starrer was No. 1 in 44 overseas markets this frame and is tracking 33% over Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (at today’s exchange rates).

Leading on the new game was the UK with a 5-day of $12.6M including previews (+32% on Jungle). Russia also had a strong start with $8.9M (+22% and including previews); and Germany doubled the previous movie with $4.6M (again, with previews). Mexico topped the former pic by 78% with $4.8M.

After last weekend’s charge, holds were good in the Netherlands (-30%), Philippines (-31%) and France (-33%), among others.

The China launch last session was below industry projections and this China session saw a big slide to just about $6M (-76%) for a $38.2M cume. Word of mouth just hasn’t propelled this installment and there is plenty of local competition in the market, including Sheep Without A Shepherd which led this frame there at an estimated $33M. Ultimately, the Middle Kingdom repped just 14% of the 2017 Jumanji which went on to nearly $1B global.

Italy, Australia and Brazil have yet to join the drumbeat, rolling out through the rest of December and into mid-January.

Meanwhile, it took just four frames for Frozen 2 to pass the $1B global mark, in a wider release pattern from, and much faster than, the original. With this session’s $55.7M overseas, the sequel to the highest-grossing animated film of all time has snowballed to $1.033B worldwide including $666M at the international box office.

Also notable, Lionsgate’s Knives Out carved up another $13.6M from 73 offshore markets, lifting the cume to $83.3M with global at $162.2M.

In other milestones, Universal’s Last Christmas has crossed $100M global.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

