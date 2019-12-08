Juice WRLD Remembered By Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Interscope Records And More

Juice WRLD, a young rapper from Chicago who was just starting to make his mark in the music industry, died Sunday at age 21.

The hip-hop star, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, had recently signed with Interscope Records. He released his album “Death Race for Love” in March 2019, which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Higgins suffered a “medical emergency” early Sunday morning at Chicago’s Midway Airport, according to published reports. He was rushed to an earlier hospital where he died.

As news of the rapper, singer and musician’s death spread, his friends, fellow artists and record label shared tributes on social media.

“Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else,” Interscope said in a statement on Twitter.

“To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice’s family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world,” the label added.

Fellow rapper Lil Nas X called Juice WRLD a “talented rising” artist.

“Rip juice. So sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists,” Lil Nas X tweeted.

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd simply wrote “RIP Juice WRLD.”

Rapper Rich the Kid tweeted: “Noooo way not juice wrld somebody say this not real.”

Fellow Chicago artist Chance the Rapper tweeted: “God bless him. A young legend.”

Actor and producer Tom Green said he was a big fan of Juice WRLD’s music.

“Devastated to hear of the death of one of my favorite artists of the last 10 years,” Green tweeted. “Rest in peace @JuiceWorlddd you brought such incredible music to the world in your short life. My condolence to the friends, family, and fans of this talented man.”

Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding called the rapper a “sweet soul.”

“I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul,” she tweeted. “I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice.”

Philadelphia hip-hop star, Lil Uzi Vert, shared the artwork from their collaborative single “Wasted.”

Hip-hop star Drake shared a tribute to Juice WRLD on Instagram.

“I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short.”

Below is the audio for Juice WRLD’s hit single “Lucid Dreams (Forget Me).”