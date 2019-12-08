Juice WRLD Dies: Rapper For ‘All Girls Are The Same’ And Other Hits Suffers Seizure At Chicago Airport

After that, he achieved success with Lucid Dreams, a song built around Sting’s 1993 hit Shape of My Heart. It rose to No. 2 on the Billboard singles chart, and showed that Juice WRLD was emerging as a pop sensation.

His first album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, was released in 2018 and certified platinum. Its follow-up, Death Race for Love, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in March.

Juice WRLD was born in Chicago on Dec. 2, 1998. He took childhood piano lessons and was influenced by local rappers like Kanye West and Chief Keef, along with rock acts. He spoke openly about his struggles with substance abuse during his high school years, but began to turn away from drugs as his success increased.

Survivors and memorial plans were not immediately available.