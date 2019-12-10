Juice WRLD Autopsy Inconclusive As Police Say Rapper’s Plane Was Loaded With Drugs & Guns

An autopsy performed Monday on Juice WRLD was inconclusive and additional tests are needed to determine the up-and-coming rapper’s exact cause of his death, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office in Illinois said.

“Additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death for 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins,” the office said in a statement, referring to the rapper and singer’s real name. “Additional studies include cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology.”

Juice WRLD died Sunday after collapsing at Chicago’s Midway Airport. He suffered convulsions and went into cardiac arrest as federal agents, accompanied by local police searched luggage belonging to the rapper and his entourage, authorities told the Chicago Tribune.

Law enforcement suspected the jet the men arrived on from Los Angeles was carrying contraband, police said. As officers searched two carts of luggage belonging to Juice WRLD and his entourage, the rapper “began convulsing [and] going into a seizure,” police sources told the Tribune.

An agent administered two doses of Narcan to revive him. The rapper regained consciousness and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

“There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information,” Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told ABC7 Chicago. “

During the search, a drug-sniffing dog made a “positive alert” for bags on two luggage carts, police said. The search turned up 41 “vacuum-sealed” bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9-millimeter pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to police.

Two security guards with the rapper were charged with illegally possessing the guns and ammunition.

Citing law enforcement sources, ABC7 said one of the men had a valid Conceal Carry License, but police found a high-capacity magazine in his possession. He is charged with one count of Possession of a High Capacity Magazine and metal piercing bullets, and two misdemeanor counts of Carry or Conceal a Firearm in the airport. The second man was charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of weapon/carry or possess.

Chicago native Juice WRLD released his album “Death Race for Love” in March 2019, which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The rapper and Seezyn also recorded the single “Hide,” which was featured on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.