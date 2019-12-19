Jori Arancio Joins WarnerMedia As EVP Communications For HBO Max, TNT, TBS & truTV

Former SVP Communications for ABC & ABC Studios Jori Arancio has been named EVP, Communications, HBO Max, TNT, TBS & truTV.

In a widely anticipated move, she joins her former long-time boss, Kevin Brockman, EVP, Global Communications, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, to whom she will report. Arancio, who succeeds Marie Moore, will be the communications point for the WarnerMedia entertainment units under Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer HBO Max & President TNT, TBS & truTV. She will start Jan. 6, 2020.

“I had the unique pleasure of not only working with Jori for 21 years while we were both at Disney, but also promoting her into a variety of jobs where she never failed to impress,” Brockman said. “She is one of the most strategic, thoughtful, and progressive communication executives in the business, and I’m thrilled that she’ll now bring her expertise to bear on behalf of our new streaming service and cable networks.”

Arancio worked for The Walt Disney Co. for 21 years, most recently as SVP of Communications for ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios, until her departure at the end of October. She oversaw strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations for the two business units and shepherded consumer campaigns for The Bachelor franchise, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, The Conners and Live in Front of a Studio Audience, among others. She also helped launch hits Roseanne and The Good Doctor and relaunch American Idol.

Prior to that, Arancio served as VP Communications at Freeform, since 2011. From 2005-11, she served as VP Communications for ABC Daytime and SOAPnet. She joined the Walt Disney Co. in 1998 as manager of Communications at Disney Channel.