‘Rent Live’s Jordan Fisher To Star In Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Jordan Fisher, who played Mark in Fox’s Rent Live TV special and made his Broadway debut in Hamilton, will take over the title role of Dear Evan Hansen in January.

A star of Disney’s Liv and Maddie and past winner of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, Fisher will join the Hansen cast for a limited 16-week engagement beginning Tuesday, January 28. He succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays his final performance on Sunday, January 26.

The casting was announced by producer Stacey Mindich.

Fisher will star in Netflix’s upcoming sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

“Evan Hansen is a 16-course meal for an actor,” Fisher said in a statement. “The complexity of this boy is akin to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in my opinion. I doubt I’ll ever forget the first time I sat in the Music Box to see it, and the idea of being a part of that memory for others is mind-blowing. I’m so honored to join this amazing company.”

“Jordan’s a remarkably talented, transformational actor, and a great musician,” director Michael Greif said. “I thought he was spectacular in Rent Live, and I know he’ll be a thrilling Evan.”

The musical, which opened at the Music Box Theatre on Dec. 4, 2016, won six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and features a book by Steven Levenson and a score by composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Ben Platt originated the title role.