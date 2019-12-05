Jonathan Majors To Co-Pilot Black Label’s Korean War Pic ‘Devotion’

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors, who is racking up awards noms for this year’s indie hit The Last Black Man in San Francisco, has been set to star opposite Glen Powell in Devotion, Black Label Media’s movie based on the true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. JD Dillard is directing, and the pic is scheduled to begin production next year.

Majors will play Jesse Brown alongside Powell’s Tom Hudner in the aerial war epic scripted by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart. The screenplay is based on Adam Makos’ bestselling book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice.

Set in an era fraught with racial disparity, Brown became the first black man in U.S. Naval history to become a fighter pilot, while Hudner decided to forgo Harvard to join the Navy. Despite their differences, an unbreakable bond was forged, and their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

Black Label’s Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill are producing. BLM, whose credits include La La Land, 12 Strong, Only the Brave and the Sicario movies, optioned rights to Devotion in March 2018.

Majors was nominated for Breakthrough Actor at the Gotham Awards and is up for a Spirit Award for Supporting Actor for Last Black Man in San Francisco, the Joe Talbot movie that A24 released to acclaim in June. He is now in production on HBO’s Lovecraft County after recently wrapping Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, and was just tapped to star as outlaw Nat Love in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

Majors is repped by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Tyerman.