Jon M. Chu To Produce & In Talks To Direct Feature Take On YA Novel ‘Permanent Record’ For Warner Bros.

EXCLUSIVE: Jon M. Chu we hear is set to produce a feature adaptation of Mary H.K. Choi’s bestselling YA romance novel Permanent Record for Warner Bros. He is also in talks to direct.

Published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, the novel explores how social media influences relationships every day. Pablo Rind and Leanna Smart are opposites who attract in an unexpected romance. Pablo is a college dropout, working the graveyard shift at a 24-hour deli in Brooklyn, up to his eyeballs in credit card and student loan debt. Leanna has enough social media followers to populate whole continents. Her brand is unstoppable. She graduated from child stardom to become an international icon and her adult life is a queasy blur of private planes, step-and-repeats, aspirational hotel rooms, and strangers screaming for her just to notice them. Pablo and Leanna meet at 5 AM at the bodega in the dead of winter and soon become ‘a thing’ and the story follows the complications of that and their self-discovery.

Choi will pen the adaptation and will serve as an executive producer on the project. Chu will produce the film through his production company Chu Studios Productions. Permanent Record debuted on the New York Times Bestsellers List in September.

Chu directed the Golden Globe-SAG nominated $238M-plus global hit Crazy Rich Asians for Warner Bros. which reignited the romantic comedy genre at the box office after a long drought. He recently directed the feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes Tony-winning Broadway musical In the Heights which hits theaters on June 26. The filmmaker’s director credits, at the global box office, which included G.I. Retaliation, Now You See Me 2, and Step Up 3D have amassed close to $1.4 billion.

UTA brokered the deal on behalf of Choi. She is represented by Edward Orloff of McCormick Literary Agency and UTA and managed by Jermaine Johnson of 3 Arts. Chu is represented by UTA and Artists First. Peter Dodd and Rebecca Cho are shepherding the project for Warners.