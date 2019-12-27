Click to Skip Ad
Jon M. Chu Lobbies For Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series For Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico

Lucasfilm

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is squarely in Rose Tico’s corner. Chu has taken to social media to urge Disney+ to make a Star Wars series revolving around Resistance member Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran in the Star Wars films The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

“Ok @disneyplus. Put me in coach. Let’s make this series happen. #RoseTicoDeservedBetter @starwars,” Chu tweeted Friday.

Tran’s Rose Tico was a major supporting character introduced in Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, but her on-screen time was greatly reduced in The Rise of Skywalker, prompting anger from fans. Their outrage was sparked by the way Tran, the first woman of color to be cast in a significant role in the Star Wars‘ franchise, was treated by some fans who disapproved of her casting in The Last Jedi. A victim of online bullying, Tran was forced off social media and had to delete her Instagram account due to the harassment and racist attacks.

Stay tuned.

Chu is currently in post-production on Universal’s In The Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical, set to hit theaters in June 2020.

