Jon Favreau Confirms Fall 2020 Return For ‘The Mandalorian’s Second Installment

On the day of the release of the season 1 finale, The Mandalorian creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has confirmed the second installment of the Disney+ series will launch in fall 2020.

Favreau revealed the news Friday on Twitter.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The live-action interstellar bounty hunter series, The Mandalorian, premiered November 12 on Disney+, the same day the streaming service launched. Insiders have hinted that several established characters from the Skywalker saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances during the show’s sophomore season.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal along with Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Julia Jones and Ming-Na Wen.

Pascal stars as the bounty hunter, gunfighter and native of Mandalore, known in the Star Wars universe as the home planet of bounty hunter Boba Fett and Jango Fett.



The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars television series in the brand’s four-decade history, was created by executive producer Favreau, the filmmaker best known for Iron Man and The Jungle Book. Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) directed the inaugural episode and serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.