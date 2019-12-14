‘John Wick’ And ‘Matrix 4’ Dual Release Date Schedule Has Action Fans Planning “Keanu Reeves Day”

As Morpheus said to Neo in The Matrix, “I can only show you the door. You’re the one that has to walk through it.”
That’s the dilemma now facing Keanu Reeves fans at the theaters in a few months, as they ponder their strategies for choosing which film to see first on what’s being touted as Keanu Reeves Day: May 21, 2020, when the sequels “Matrix 4” from Warner Bros. and “John Wick 4” from Lionsgate debut on the same day.
The unprecedented twin billing of the two action thrillers from the beloved star has the online community roaring its approval, as fans are vowing to make a day of it. A few of the preliminary reactions:
