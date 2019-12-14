‘John Wick’ And ‘Matrix 4’ Dual Release Date Schedule Has Action Fans Planning “Keanu Reeves Day”

As Morpheus said to Neo in The Matrix, “I can only show you the door. You’re the one that has to walk through it.”

The unprecedented twin billing of the two action thrillers from the beloved star has the online community roaring its approval, as fans are vowing to make a day of it. A few of the preliminary reactions:

keanu stans getting out of the theaters and coming back right away because the matrix 4 and john wick 4 have the same release date pic.twitter.com/uGs3lWPRre — blue jean (@belovedfreaks) December 11, 2019

JOHN WICK ISN'T EVEN THAT GOO— pic.twitter.com/5iGtXU7r6w — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) December 13, 2019