Country Star John Rich Of Big & Rich To Host ‘The Pursuit!’ On Fox Nation

Try not to get lost in this moment. John Rich, the country singer-songwriter who’s one half of the popular duo Big & Rich, will host a new program on Fox Nation next year.

John Finley, EVP Development for the Fox News’ digital platform, said The Pursuit! with John Rich will premiere in February. Filmed at Rich’s home in Nashville, it will feature star guests and personal friends of the multiple Grammy nominee, who will delve into their journey to achieving the American dream.

Fox Nation

“John has been an asset to Fox News throughout the year, helping us raise money for Folds of Honor through the hit single ‘Shut Up About Politics’ and his role in the recent Fox Nation Patriot Awards,” Finley said. “We are overjoyed to have him join our platform and bring our subscribers a new realm of entertainment we know they will enjoy.”

Said Rich: “Joining Fox Nation is a new and exciting venture that I am looking forward to pursuing. Through my program, I hope to further connect with the Fox News family and continue to create meaningful content.”

Big & Rich has released a half-dozen albums since its country chart-topping 2004 debut Horse of a Different Color. All of the duo’s albums have made the country top 10, and four made the pop top 10. Big & Rich also has scored eight top 20 country singles, including the No. 1 hit “Lost in This Moment” in 2007. Rich also has released three solo albums and penned songs for such acts as Taylor Swift, Gretchen Wilson, Jewel and Black Label Society.