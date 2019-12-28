John Mulaney Relates How He Broke The News To Comedy Central On Dave Chappelle’s Departure

John Mulaney had an interesting way to start his career. He had to tell his network bosses that their biggest star was walking out on his career

Mulaney was working as a temp assistant to the head of development at Comedy Central and revealed that he fielded the phone call where it was explained that Dave Chapelle, the hottest attraction on the network, “went missing.” The Mulaney revelation came via the Netflix YouTube channel, Netflix Is A Joke.

Chappelle left his show in the middle of Season 3 of his Chappelle’s Show. There was no immediate word on why or where he was, although it was later revealed he was in South Africa working through a crisis of confidence.

“They were like, ‘You have to interrupt the meeting and tell them’,” Mulaney claims the person on the phone told him. “I was like, ‘Okay.’ So I went in and was like ‘So, Dave Chappelle’s gone.’”