Joe Smith Dies: Record Executive Who Epitomized An Era As Head of Three Major Labels Was 91

As much as his talent for finding exciting new music was impressive, Smith was also known as a man about town. He was courtside at the Lakers games, gracing the town’s hottest restaurants, and always at the right places when a major act was showcasing. Throughout it all, he was a beloved figure in a business that saw too few of the good people in key roles.
Related Story
Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Heads To Brazil For CCXP; 'Star Wars', 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Birds Of Prey' And More Set For South American Pop Culture Confab
Smith retired from Capitol-EMI in 1993. At the time, he told the The Los Angeles Times that he felt he was getting out at the right time. “Fifteen years ago we might have blithely gone ahead and done what we thought was right musically. Today there are bound to be some business considerations applied, and to an extent that hurts music because you don’t know what you’re missing…I see companies having meeting after meeting discussing long-range planning and strategy without the same kind of conclaves on where the music is going, where is it coming from and what should we be looking for.”
He added: “There’s no fun anymore.”
Smith also wrote a book, Off the Record: An Oral History of Popular Music, which featured major artist interviews and was celebrates for its deep appreciation for artistry.
Among the artists Smith was associated with during his long career was Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt, Jamey Taylor, Rod Stewart, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Jimi Hendrix, Neil Young, the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Queen, the Cars, Carly Simon, Judy Collins, Motley Crue, Hank Williams Jr. and X.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.