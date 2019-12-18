Jimmy Kimmel Prank Series ‘Revenge Of the Nerd’ Starring YouTuber Mark Rober Ordered By Discovery

Discovery has given an eight episode order to Revenge Of the Nerd (working title), a an hourlong hidden-camera prank show from Jimmy Kimmel and his Kimmelot banner. It will star former NASA engineer-turned-YouTube personality Mark Rober who made national headlines a year ago with his viral hidden-camera video exacting revenge on porch pirates by creating packages with glitter bombs inside. (you can watch it below)

Executive produced by Kimmel and Rober, Revenge Of the Nerd will follow a similar premise. The duo will scour the planet to catch evil-doers in the act – and punish them using homemade technology and creative engineering. Viewers will follow Rober and his brilliant team of “Avengineers” as they identify troublemakers and build devices to teach them lessons they won’t likely forget.

Several months before the huge success of his original Glitter Bomb video, which has been watched 77 million times on Rober’s YouTube channel and has spawned a sequel, he made an appearance on Kimmel’s ABC show Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demonstrate Easter/April Fool’s Day pranks. It has been viewed more than 2 million times. (you can watch it below)

Revenge Of the Nerd falls under the unscripted production deal Kimmelot, the company formed by Kimmel and Wheelhouse Group, signed with ITV America in March.

Rober is executive producing with Kimmelot’s Kimmel and Scott Lonker, and ITV America’s David George and Karen Kunkel Young.Scott Lewers and Joseph Boyle exec produce for Discovery Channel.

Kimmel has long-time affinity for pranks, going back to the original Crank Yankers. Kimmelot is now producing the series revival for Comedy Central.



