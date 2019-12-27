Jerry Herman Dies: ‘Hello, Dolly!’ & ‘La Cage aux Folles’ Composer Was 88

Jerry Herman, the Tony Award-winning composer behind Broadway shows including Hello, Dolly! and La Cage aux Folles, has died in Miami at the age of 88.

Herman’s goddaughter Jane Dorian confirmed his death to Associated Press on Friday, following pulmonary complications. He is survived by his partner Terry Marler.

Born in New York in 1931, Herman wrote the music and lyrics to 13 musicals, including Hello, Dolly! in 1964, which won a Tony for best musical and Grammy for best song. La Cage aux Folles also won a Tony in 1984.

The latter musical featured the song I Am What I Am, which went on to become a gay anthem and a disco hit for Gloria Gaynor in 1983, while Herman’s other shows included 1966’s Mame, which also won a Grammy.

Herman was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre in 2009, while other notable achievements include receiving the Kennedy Center Honor at the White House in 2010.

Broadway icon Lea Salonga and British theatre choreographer and director Matthew Bourne were among those who paid tribute to Herman and his work.

Rest In Peace, Jerry Herman. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 27, 2019