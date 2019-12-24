Jeremy Roenick Suspended By NBC Sports Over Inappropriate Comments About Colleague

Outspoken pro hockey commentator Jeremy Roenick is in NBC Sports’ penalty box. The studio analyst and former NHL player was suspended Monday over his inappropriate comments involving a colleague.

In a recent edition of the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast, Roenick made a series of remarks about fellow hockey commentator NBC Sports anchor Kathryn Tappen, whi is good friends with his wife.. On the show he talked about being on vacation recently with his wife and Tappen, and Roenick made multiple references to Tappen’s looks and the possibility of their having a threesome.

NBC Sports

Roenick said on the podcast that someone asked about him being on vacation with his wife and her friend, and he said he replied, “I play it off like we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us.” He added, “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.”

Roenick later praised Tappen as “one of the most professional sports personalities I know.”

In a statement to Sports Business Journal on Monday, NBC Sports said: “Jeremy Roenick has been suspended indefinitely without pay for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Roenick played 20 seasons with five NHL teams including the Los Angeles Kings before segueing to broadcasting. He always has been known for being outspoken and sometimes controversial, even during his playing days. He serves as a studio analyst for NBC Sports Group’s NHL coverage on NHL Live and NHL Overtime, NBCSN’s pregame and postgame shows.