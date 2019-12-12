Jennifer Lopez Entertainment Taps STX’s Larry Del Santo As President Of Digital

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez has hired former STX Entertainment executive Larry Del Santo as President, Digital Ventures for her Jennifer Lopez Entertainment, where he will oversee all of the company’s digital presences and business.

Del Santo moves to Jennifer Lopez Entertainment from STX, where he served as Vice President of Digital and Social Strategy. During his time at STX, Del Santo worked alongside Lopez to promote her films Second Act, and awards season contender Hustlers, which has grossed $150 million at the global box office. Lopez credits Del Santo and his team with helping make Second Act one of the “Top Trending Romance Movies in 2019” and Hustlers one of the “Top Trending Drama Movies in 2019”, according to Google’s 2019 Year in Search.

Prior to STX, Del Santo worked for The Walt Disney Company overseeing the social strategy for the Descendants franchise and Freeform working on projects such as the Pretty Little Liars franchise. He also previously served as social media marketing consultant for The Television Academy. He is a USC graduate of Marshall School of Business and Annenberg School of Communication.