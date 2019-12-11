Jenna Lamia To Pen ‘The Perfect Couple’ Adaptation Based On Elin Hilderbrand Book In The Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Lamia (Good Girls) has been tapped to write and executive produce The Perfect Couple adaptation, based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, which is in the works at Fox. The previously announced one-hour mystery drama hails from Fox Entertainment’s SideCar Content Accelerator.

Based on Hilderbrand’s book, The Perfect Couple centers around wedding season on Nantucket. The beautiful island is overrun with summer people – an annual source of aggravation for year-round residents. When one lavish wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin – with a body discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony – everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect. As Chief of Police Ed Kapenash digs into the bride, the groom, the groom’s famous mystery novelist mother, and even a member of his own family, the chief discovers that every wedding is a minefield – and no couple is perfect.

Lamia executive produces with Hilderbrand and SideCar’s Gail Berman. The project is a co-production between SideCar and Fox Entertainment.

Writer, actress and award-winning voiceover artist Lamia turned her attention to writing in 2010, selling her first feature spec, All About Me, to New Line, and taking a staff-writing job on The CW’s Beverly Hills 90210. After three seasons there, she went on to write several seasons of MTV’s Awkward, quickly rising to Co-Executive Producer. She serves as Co-Executive Producer on Good Girls for NBC, and is currently developing the ’80s horror feature My Best Friend’s Exorcism with Chris Landon (Happy Death Day, Paranormal Activity). As an actress, she has upcoming roles in Bravo’s Dirty John, Fox’s Family Guy, and Syfy’s Resident Alien.

Hilderbrand is repped by CAA, Inkwell and attorney Christine Cuddy.