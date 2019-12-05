Jeff Rossen, NBC Vet And Consumer Advocate, Forges Deal With Hearst TV

EXCLUSIVE: Hearst Television has inked a deal with Jeff Rossen to acquire his popular consumer series, Rossen Reports.

Rossen will be named Chief National Consumer Correspondent of the franchise which will be distributed across Hearst platforms. He will also continue to develop unscripted shows with production companies for cable and streaming networks outside of Hearst.

Rossen, a journalist and on-air personality, was the longtime national investigative correspondent for NBC News. He led the Rossen Reports consumer investigative unit and contributed to all NBC properties, including Today, NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC, as well as the network’s digital platform.

He created, hosted and managed what Hearst says is the top consumer brand on TV. Rossen Reports helps viewers with product purchasing decisions, safety and security information and money-saving tips.

Aside from Rossen Reports, during his NBC tenure Rossen covered noteworthy cases like the Oscar Pistorius murder, the death of Michael Jackson, the trial of Jackson’s physician, Conrad Murray, and the so-called “Craigslist Killer.” Rossen also frequently anchored breaking news crime coverage on MSNBC.

Before his national run at NBC, Rossen was the main crime reporter for Fox 2 in Detroit and WABC-TV in New York.

“Jeff has brought relatability and trustworthiness to his impressive array of assignments, establishing a brand as America’s premier consumer reporter,” said Barbara Maushard, Hearst Television’s SVP of news. “Jeff and Rossen Reports are a perfect fit for our efforts to bring to local viewers throughout the country stories that are impactful and relevant to their lives; Rossen Reports is an ideal complement to our growing investigative reporting initiatives, as underscored by our recent launch of a Washington-based investigative unit.”

Rossen is repped by ICM Partners and OManagement.