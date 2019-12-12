Jason Momoa Netflix Film ‘Sweet Girl’ Adds Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (6 Underground, From Dusk till Dawn: The Series) Raza Jaffrey (Homeland, The Rhythm Section), Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Triple Frontier, Morbius), Justin Bartha (The Hangover, The Good Fight), Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge, SuperFly, Quibi’s upcoming The Now), Michael Raymond-James (The Finest Hours, Frontier), Dominic Fumusa (The Report, Godfather of Harlem), Brian Howe (Annabelle: Creation), Nelson Franklin (Black-ish, Captain Marvel), and Reggie Lee (Grimm, The Dark Knight Rises) are set to co-star in the Netflix revenge film, Sweet Girl.

(L-R) Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin and Reggie Lee Shutterstock

The new additions are joining stars Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced in the film, which is being helmed by first-time feature director Brian Andrew Mendoza.

The plot follows a devastated husband (Momoa) who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Merced).

Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner penned the original script with current revisions by Will Staples. Momoa and Mendoza are producing the project with Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment, which has previously collaborated with Netflix on series projects Frontier (also starring Momoa) and DayBreak. Martin Kistler is the executive producer.

