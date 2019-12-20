Jane Fonda Arrested In DC Climate Protest For Fifth Time

Jane Fonda was arrested Friday for a fifth time at the now-weekly climate change protests at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The latest action comes a day before the Oscar winner celebrates her 82nd birthday.

Fonda had not been arrested in several weeks since spending a night in jail in November for the acts of civil disobedience that have been staged as part of the demonstrations. Organizers had not wanted her to be arrested again because of the possibility she would receive a longer sentence and be unable to lead the protests.

Today, as she was shackled with plastic handcuffs by Capitol Police at the Hart Senate Office Building, the crowd broke out into a rendition of “Happy Birthday” as Fonda was being led away. She was one of several arrests made today; it’s unclear if she will spend time in jail.

The annual Fire Drill Fridays have attracted many Hollywood stars. Last week, Sally Field was arrested, joining the likes of Diane Ladd, Piper Perabo, Marg Helgenberger, Ted Danson and Fonda’s Grace and Frankie co-star Sam Waterston who have been cuffed and removed from the Capitol grounds.

The protests, organized by Fonda and Code Pink, are designed to focus attention on the impact of human activity on the climate as well as the lack of government response to the crisis. Fonda has pledged to take part in 14 of the actions until she has to resume production on her Netflix’s Grace and Frankie at the beginning of the year.