‘No Time To Die’ First Trailer: Daniel Craig’s James Bond Returns To Do Battle With Rami Malek’s Villain Safin

Bond is Back. Here’s the anticipated first trailer for Bond 25 No Time To Die, featuring a moody Daniel Craig, some stunning visuals, a first look at Lashana Lynch’s rival agent and a suped up Aston Martin.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the pic, in which 007 has left active service. However, his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) coaxes him out of retirement for the fight against a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Starring with Craig, Wright and Lynch are returners Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Léa Seydoux. Also joining the fray are Rami Malek as villain Safin, Ana de Armas as ‘Paloma’ and Christoph Waltz as iconic Bond villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Release date in North America is April 8, 2020, via MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner, with Universal Pictures International launching in the UK and a select international territories on April 2.

Director Fukunaga wrote the script with Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in to give the screenplay a polish with particular attention to the female characters. The last Bond entry, 2015’s Spectre, grossed $881M worldwide and $200M domestic.

Production on No Time To Die had its share of challenges, including a controlled explosion going awry at Pinewood Studios, damaging a set and injuring a crew member. That followed an earlier incident where Craig injured his ankle, requiring surgery.