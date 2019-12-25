‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Delivers Holiday Cheer For Tuesday Ratings Win On Christmas Eve Of Reruns

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all networks delivered a merry slate of reruns while NBC topped Tuesday night ratings with its traditional airing of Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life. This year, it earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 adult demographic and 3.61 million tuned in to watch George Bailey realize he has so much to live for. The ratings are down from last year by a tenth.

CBS aired reruns of NCIS and FBI while the other networks served up repeats of Yuletide-themed specials. ABC aired the stop-motion animated classic Santa Claus is Coming’ to Town (0.5, 2.63M) followed by CMA Country Christmas (0.4, 2.66M).

Fox put us in a musical mood with another helping of 2017’s live musical event A Christmas Story Live! (0.3, 1.12) while The CW aired Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019 (0.1, 840,000) and Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019 (0.1, 740,000).