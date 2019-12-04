Issa Rae To Write, Produce, Star In ‘Perfect Strangers’ Comedy For Spyglass Media Group & Eagle Pictures

Insecure star Issa Rae has signed on to write, produce and star in Perfect Strangers, a comedy film that will be produced by Spyglass Media Group, LLC, Eagle Pictures, and 3 Marys Entertainment. The pic is an English language adaptation of the 2016 Paolo Genovese-directed Italian feature Perfetti Sconosciuti, which won for best screenplay for an International Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival that same year.

The plot centers around a dinner party where a group of friends decide to play a risky game where they place their phones face-up on the table and agree to make all texts and phone calls public in an attempt to prove they have nothing to hide. The comedy about friendship, love and betrayal forces the friends to confront and discover they may actually be “perfect strangers.”

Issa Rae Productions’ Montrel Mckay will serve as an executive producer on Perfect Strangers, while Chris Stone will oversee production on behalf of Spyglass along with Eagle Pictures’ owner Tarak Ben Ammar.

Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rae has a number of projects in her cannon including the long-awaited season 4 of her HBO hit series, Insecure, as well as Universal’s Stella Meghie-helmed romantic drama The Photograph, and Paramount’s Lovebirds comedy. She is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and attorney John Meigs.