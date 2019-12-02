‘Fauda’ Outfit Yes Studios Sells Series ‘Your Honor’ & ‘Asylum City’ To International Broadcasters

EXCLUSIVE: Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor Yes Studios, the firm behind hit exports such as Fauda, has scored international sales on two of its latest hit series, Your Honor and Asylum City.

Your Honor, the Series Mania Grand Prix-winning drama, which just returned for a second season in Israel, is heading to Sweden with Bonnier Broadcasting on platforms TV4 Play and C More, and to Poland with Canal+ on their Ale kino+ channel.

The show was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes and aired in Israel on yes TV. The drama follows how the life of a brilliant judge is drastically changed after his teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run where the victim is the member of a crime family.

The U.S. remake of the show is currently in production at Showtime starring Bryan Cranston with additional versions in production in multiple territories.

Asylum City, the drama-thriller nominated for six Israeli Academy Television Awards, premiered earlier this year in the International Panorama program at Series Mania. Yes has struck a deal for France with Canal+ Group’s Polar+ platform, and with SBS TV for Australia.

The drama, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Liad Shoham, is set in the underworld of people trafficking and charts the fallout when a young social activist is found dead. It was created by Eitan Tzur, Uzi Weil, and Liad Shoham, directed by Eitan Tzur and written by Uzi Weil, produced by yes TV and July-August Productions and distributed by Yes.

Both series will also be available on Pickbox Now in Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Macedonia, and will air on Pickbox TV. They’re also heading to Brazil following a deal with Globo for their platform Globoplay.

Among Yes’s latest releases have been Netflix original documentary series The Devil Next Door. Recently announced as in-development was comedy Shared Spaces while drama Magpie was recently renewed for a second series in Israel.

Fauda recently wrapped its third season and will launch in Israel next month and on Netflix next year. The series will also be adapted in India by Mumbai-based content studio Applause Entertainment.

Additional U.S. adaptations of Yes originals include 68 Whiskey at Paramount, On The Spectrum at Amazon and The Good Cop with Netflix.