Iranian Director Abdolreza Kahani Makes English-Language Debut With Psychological Thriller ‘Isthmus’

EXCLUSIVE: Iranian director Abdolreza Kahani (Twenty), whose films have played at Karlovy Vary, Thessaloniki and Sao Paolo film festivals, is making his English-language debut with psychological thriller Isthmus.

Writer-director Kahani emigrated to France in 2015 after three of his films were banned in Iran and he was prevented from submitting them to international festivals.

Shoot is underway in Canada on Isthmus, about a woman who loves her husband but struggles with the fear of being controlled by him. The Canadian cast includes Stephanie Jaskot, Reece Presley, Catherine Howard and Adam Daniel Menzei.

Saeed Fardsaberi of Toronto-based Blue Footlights and Amanda Kiely of Tall Brit Productions will produce.

Kahani’s 2009 feature Twenty won the Special Jury Prize and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury at Karlovy Vary and had wide festival play. Other titles to get festival play include Empty Hands and Adam.

“I am delighted to be shooting this film in Canada and to be working with an incredibly devoted cast and crew,” said the filmmaker. “I feel very fortunate to bring this script to life by such a talented group of people.”