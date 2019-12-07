Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Back To The Rafters’ Will Bow As First Amazon Original Scripted Drama In Australia

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Internet Decries ‘Aladdin’ Spinoff For Minor White Character While Main Star Can’t Get A Call

Stokes Management
The only white character in the live action remake of Aladdin is up for a spin-off movie, even though the star of the film apparently can’t buy an audition. That has the internet hopping mad at the injustice of it all.
Just days after Mena Massoud, the star of the billion-dollar grossing live-action Aladdin, complained that he has not gotten any auditions after the film, word has broken that Billy Magnussen, who played minor character Prince Anders, is being written into his own spin-off for Disney+, the company’s streaming service.
Yes, it’s a bad look. One that the internet’s keen observers have called out. See a sample of the outrage below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad