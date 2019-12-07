Internet Decries ‘Aladdin’ Spinoff For Minor White Character While Main Star Can’t Get A Call

The only white character in the live action remake of Aladdin is up for a spin-off movie, even though the star of the film apparently can’t buy an audition. That has the internet hopping mad at the injustice of it all.
Just days after Mena Massoud, the star of the billion-dollar grossing live-action Aladdin, complained that he has not gotten any auditions after the film, word has broken that Billy Magnussen, who played minor character Prince Anders, is being written into his own spin-off for Disney+, the company’s streaming service.
Yes, it’s a bad look. One that the internet’s keen observers have called out. See a sample of the outrage below.
