International Film Festival Rotterdam Hires Vanja Kaludjercic As Director

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has named Vanja Kaludjercic as its next festival director, following the news earlier this year that Bero Beyer will leave after the 49th edition to head the Netherlands Film Fund.

Kaludjercic joins from streaming platform MUBI where she was director of acquisitions. She has also worked at Les Arcs European Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, and also IFFR previously, where she ran the talks and masterclasses programme between 2016 and 2018.

She will shadow Beyer at the upcoming festival, which runs January 22 to February 2, before taking over formally in February ahead of the 50th anniversary edition in 2021. She will work alongside managing director Marjan van der Haar,