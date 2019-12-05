‘Inside No. 9’ Creators Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton Strike First-Look Deal With BBC Studios

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, the creators of British anthology series Inside No. 9 and co-creators of dark comedy The League of Gentleman, have struck a first-look deal with BBC Studios.

The production arm of the British public broadcaster has closed the exclusive deal with the pair to develop new comedy and comedy drama projects for UK and international broadcasters. The two-year deal has been signed via BBC Studios Production Comedy.

The pair created Royston Valley-set The League of Gentleman, which aired for three seasons on BBC Two as well as three specials in 2017, and anthology series Inside No. 9, which has aired 25 episodes across four seasons as well as specials. Pemberton has also starred in Killing Eve and Britannia, while Shearsmith has starred in Peter Kay’s Car Share and Steve Coogan’s Mid Morning Matters.

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy BBC Studios Production said, “Reece and Steve are two of the most extraordinarily talented and distinctive creators working today. Their gift for comic storytelling knows no bounds and we’re hugely excited to be developing new projects with them. We’re incredibly proud of the uniquely brilliant shows they have made with BBC Studios, and are delighted to build upon the long-standing relationship we have with them.”

“We are delighted to continue working under the umbrella of BBC Studios. As a large and colourful umbrella it affords us the creative freedom to develop new and exciting ideas to shape the future of international television and keeps our skin from burning on hot days. And now that it’s raining more than ever, know that we still have each other,” added Shearsmith and Pemberton.