Infowars Host Interrupts Impeachment Hearing: “America Is Done With This”

Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10495394d) A protester is removed by US Capitol Police during the House Judiciary Committee hearing 'Counsel Presentations of Evidence in the Impeachment Inquiry of President Donald Trump' on Capitol Hill.

Broadcast and cable networks once again provided coverage of Monday’s impeachment hearing, and there was some drama at the top.

A protester interrupted the proceedings by shouting about the House Judiciary Committee’s chairman, Jerry Nadler.

“We voted for Donald Trump, and they’re simply removing him because they don’t like him,” the protester shouted.

The protester was Owen Shroyer, a host on the right wing conspiracy site InfoWars. Shroyer later posted live video of the incident on his Twitter feed. He accused Democrats of “treason.” “America is done with this,” he shouted.

The interruption came just after Nadler started the hearing, in which the committee is hearing evidence from the Judiciary and Intelligence committee counsels.

This was the first interruption of an impeachment proceeding, which is somewhat surprising given the polarized political environment. Last year’s confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh drew dozens of protesters who shouted during his initial appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee.