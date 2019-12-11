‘In The Heights’ Teaser & Poster: Lin-Manuel Miranda Tweets First Look

Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda has tweeted Warner Bros’ first-look teaser for the film adaptation of his Broadway hit In The Heights. A full trailer will arrive tomorrow.

“This is the story of a block that was disappearing,” begins the 15-second clip, with snippets of the jubilant title song being performed by an ensemble large enough to fill a city street.

The first official footage of the musical set in Miranda’s beloved Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan kicks off with Anthony Ramos’ Usnavi de la Vega character. “The streets were made of music,” he says.

The film co-stars Miranda, Corey Hawkins, Marc Anthony, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz and Jimmy Smits. A June 26, 2020, release date was previously announced.

In The Heights is directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians). Miranda also tweeted the film’s poster today. See both the teaser and the poster below.