TruTV’s ‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer

Television’s Impractical Jokers take their hidden-camera dares (and their own obvious delight at the results) to the big screen with truTV’s first-ever feature-length film Impractical Jokers: The Movie, opening in select theaters nationwide on Friday, February 21, 2020.

As shown in the film’s first trailer, Impractical Jokers: The Movie, directed by Chris Henchy (Daddy’s Home, Eastbound & Down) and produced by Funny or Die, stars the truTV series cast – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto, collectively known as The Tenderloins – as four lifelong friends and comedians in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early 1990s.

The movie is an extension of the Impractical Jokers series, currently in its eighth season on truTV. The movie will feature appearances from Paula Abdul, Jaden Smith, and Joey Fatone as it combines the fictional narrative with real life footage of the “impractical jokes” and callbacks to moments from the series.

Related Story TruTV Orders 'Hot Ones: The Game Show' Based On Web Talk Series In Deal With Complex Networks

Says truTV: “Once the Impractical Jokers hit the road, they compete in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and find redemption.”

“One can never have enough Impractical Jokers in their life and we’ve finally been given the chance to deliver on that,”

“As we continue to build upon their ever growing brand,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV, “the film will celebrate all of the hijinks and antics these guys are known for but with bigger twists than we can achieve in a 30-minute format.”

In a statement, the Tenderloins said, “The opportunity to bring the fun we have making Impractical Jokers from television to the big screen is a dream come true for us. When we started the show eight seasons ago, we always had a desire to expand our style of comedy to new mediums outside of television, and via our comedy tours, cruises, and now film, we’re excited to continue this adventure with our fans.”

The film is produced by Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Henchy, and Funny Or Die’s Jim Ziegler and Buddy Enright. Executive producers include Jack Rovner and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.

New episodes of the Impractical Jokers series return on Thursday, January 30 at 10:00pm ET/PT. The series’ 200th episode airs on February 13 and is set in Los Angeles, a first for the series.