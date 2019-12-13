Impeachment Vote Livestream – Watch Historic Day For House Judiciary Committee & Donald Trump

Mark the date: December 13, 2019, is a date that future generations will read about in their history books: the day the House Judiciary Committee voted on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Watch the livestream above, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

This Friday the 13th vote comes after a 14-hour debate session that was ended abruptly — and surprisingly — by the committees’s chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY). Republicans on the panel thought that the vote would come in the middle of the night.

Thursday’s marathon was heavy with debate over precedent and past impeachment efforts – a session that likely will be studied by constitutional and legal scholars for years to come.

Only three other presidents have been the subject of the formal impeachment process. President Andrew Johnson was impeached by the House in 1868 but acquitted after a Senate trial. Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998, but the Senate declined to convict him the next year. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before a full House vote on impeachment.

If the House passes the articles of impeachment in a vote expected next week, the Senate will then hold a trial. It’s highly unlikely that 2/3 of the Senate will vote to convict, given that it would take 20 Republicans joining all Democrats and independents in voting for Trump’s removal.

