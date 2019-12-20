Impeachment Vote Draws 16 Million Viewers Across 4 Networks, Led By Fox News & NBC

Live coverage of House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump posted strong viewership on the cable news networks Wednesday night.

During the 8-9 PM hour, when Members of Congress voted on the two articles of impeachment, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC drew a combined 11.265 million viewers. Fox News led with a special edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight (5.03 million viewers), followed by MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes (3.4 million) and CNN’s special coverage (2.84 million).

Of the broadcast networks, only NBC pre-empted its regular programming (repeats), to carry the vote live. The network’s news coverage averaged 4.49 million viewers in the 8 PM hour.

NBC logged the highest adults 25-54 rating from 8-9 PM, a 1.2 rating, followed by Fox News (0.9), CNN (0.84) and MSNBC (0.55).