Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Animation Guild’s New Leadership: Steve Kaplan Elected As Business Rep & Jeanette Moreno King As President

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Impeachment Rallies Sweep The Nation

Read the full story

Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano Among Protesters Demanding Trump’s Impeachment: “We Will Win!”

Impeachment Rally. Mandatory Credit: Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10508389i) Protesters hold a rally to show support for the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, in front of City Hall in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 December 2019. According to media reports on 17 December, the Rules Committee of the House of Representatives approved the parameters of an impeachment debate, which will precede a vote on two articles of impeachment on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, scheduled to take place 18 December. Pro-impeachment rally at City Hall in Los Angeles, USA - 17 Dec 2019
Protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles outside City Hall. Shutterstock

On the eve of the House vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, crowds large and small gathered at rallies across the nation calling for Trump’s removal from office.

Organized by MoveOn.Org and Common Cause, the rallies drew adults, children, the elderly, immigrants, veterans, and celebrities.

In downtown Los Angeles, several hundred people gathered in Grand Park outside City Hall. The building, one of the tallest in the city, was bathed in red, white and green lights, along with the words “Impeach the Predatory President.”

Actor, director and activist Rob Reiner told the crowd it’s time for Trump to go.

“We will make sure that not only is he impeached, but he will be removed from office,” Reiner said.

Before Reiner took to the podium, actress and frequent Trump critic Alyssa Milano led protesters in chants of “I believe that we will win!” and “Show me what democracy looks like.”

Similar rallies in the Los Angeles area were held in West Hollywood, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica, and down the 5 Freeway in San Diego.

Impeachment Rally. Trump Impeachment Illinois, Chicago, USA - 17 Dec 2019 A crowd gathers on Federal Plaza for a protest against President Donald Trump on the eve of a scheduled vote by the US House of Representatives on the two articles of impeachment against the president, in Chicago Image ID: 10508321b Featured in: Trump Impeachment Illinois, Chicago, USA - 17 Dec 2019
Protesters demand President Trump’s impeachment at Federal Plaza in Chicago. Shutterstock

In Chicago, a large crowd of protesters gathered at Federal Plaza with the message “Trump is not above the law.”

Protesters bundled up in layers and carried signs urging Congress to “Dump Trump” and “Impeach & Remove.

Impeachment Rally New York. Rally in Support of Impeachment of President Trump in New York, USA - 17 Dec 2019 People march during a rally in support of the expected vote by the US House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment a day later against US President Donald Trump, in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 17 December 2019. Citizens around the country held rallies calling for the impeachment and removal of President Donald J. Trump.
Protesters filled Times Square in New York City. Shutterstock

In one of the nation’s largest rallies, protesters in Times Square in New York chanted “No one’s above the law.”

Organizers said they expected several thousand people at the rally and march through Manhattan.

Impeachment rallies were also held tonight in Boston; Philadelphia; Miami; New Orleans; Charlotte, North Carolina; Dayton, Ohio; Tucson, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; and other cities.

Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and called the impeachment campaign against him a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.”

Earlier today, he sent a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasting the entire process.

“This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat lawmakers, unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history,” Trump wrote.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad