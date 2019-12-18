Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano Among Protesters Demanding Trump’s Impeachment: “We Will Win!”

On the eve of the House vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, crowds large and small gathered at rallies across the nation calling for Trump’s removal from office.

Organized by MoveOn.Org and Common Cause, the rallies drew adults, children, the elderly, immigrants, veterans, and celebrities.

In downtown Los Angeles, several hundred people gathered in Grand Park outside City Hall. The building, one of the tallest in the city, was bathed in red, white and green lights, along with the words “Impeach the Predatory President.”

Actor, director and activist Rob Reiner told the crowd it’s time for Trump to go.

“We will make sure that not only is he impeached, but he will be removed from office,” Reiner said.

Before Reiner took to the podium, actress and frequent Trump critic Alyssa Milano led protesters in chants of “I believe that we will win!” and “Show me what democracy looks like.”

Similar rallies in the Los Angeles area were held in West Hollywood, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica, and down the 5 Freeway in San Diego.

Protesters demand President Trump's impeachment at Federal Plaza in Chicago

In Chicago, a large crowd of protesters gathered at Federal Plaza with the message “Trump is not above the law.”

Protesters bundled up in layers and carried signs urging Congress to “Dump Trump” and “Impeach & Remove.

Protesters filled Times Square in New York City.

In one of the nation’s largest rallies, protesters in Times Square in New York chanted “No one’s above the law.”

Organizers said they expected several thousand people at the rally and march through Manhattan.

Impeachment rallies were also held tonight in Boston; Philadelphia; Miami; New Orleans; Charlotte, North Carolina; Dayton, Ohio; Tucson, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; and other cities.

Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and called the impeachment campaign against him a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.”

Earlier today, he sent a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasting the entire process.

“This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat lawmakers, unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history,” Trump wrote.

