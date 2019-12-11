House Impeachment Hearing Livestream – Watch Judiciary Committee Debate The Case Against Donald Trump

After tonight, the House Judiciary Committee no longer will be the Night Ready for Primetime Players. Click on the photo above to watch the livestream of the first evening hearings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The fun begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT, then will continue Thursday at 9 a.m. ET/6 PT.

Cable news networks and C-SPAN3 will carry the hearing live, though the broadcast networks and PBS apparently are sitting it out tonight. At publication time, only CBS had not revealed whether it will air the hearing; the other broadcast nets will not pre-empt their primetime offerings.

Nadler and Trump Shutterstock

The committee chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is convening to consider H. Res. 755: Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump. The proceedings are expected to start with debate, followed by the offering of amendments and then a vote on the final two articles of impeachment. for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Democrats plan to finish the work on their articles of impeachment Thursday, which could set up a vote by the full House before the weekend. If the House indeed does make the Trump only the third president to be impeached in U.S. history, the case then would go to a trial in the GOP-led Senate.

Ted Johnson contributed to this report.

