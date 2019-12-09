Impeachment Hearing Livestream: Follow Day 2 Of The Judiciary Committee’s Inquiry

The House Judiciary Committee continues its portion of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump today. You can watch the livestream here starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 PT.

There have been several developments since four constitutional law professors testified before the panel Wednesday. On Saturday, the Jerry Nadler-led committee released a 55-page report detailing historical arguments for impeaching a commander-in-chief. You can read the report titled “Constitutional Grounds for President Impeachment” here.

Shutterstock

“The Framers’ worst nightmare is what we are facing in this very moment,” Nadler (D-NY) said in a statement Saturday. “President Trump abused his power, betrayed our national security, and corrupted our elections, all for personal gain. The Constitution details only one remedy for this misconduct: impeachment. The safety and security of our nation, our democracy, and future generations hang in the balance if we do not address this misconduct. In America, no one is above the law, not even the President.”

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on her Democratic committee chair to begin drafting articles of impeachment. Trump then said in a tweet, “If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate.” Then on Friday, the White House confirmed that it won’t cooperate in any future impeachment proceedings and called on Democrats to end their investigation.

Nadler responded to the White House in a tweet late Friday afternoon: