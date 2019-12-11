Impeachment Goes Primetime: Broadcast Networks Leaning Against Airing Tonight’s Hearing, Deferring To Other Platforms

The House Judiciary Committee will meet tonight to consider articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, gathering for the first time in primetime hours for what will likely be moments of acrimonious debate and political fireworks.

The broadcast networks, though, are leaning against covering the proceedings live, after providing extensive coverage of two earlier Judiciary committee hearings and five Intelligence committee hearings, all of which pre-empted regular daytime programming.

A spokeswoman for PBS said that they will not provide live coverage. ABC News said that it will provide coverage on ABC News Live, its streaming news platform, along with ABC News Radio and ABC NewsOne. Other broadcasters have yet to announce their plans. Cable news networks and streaming platforms will provide coverage.

The hearing will feature acrimonious debate over ground that has already been covered, something that likely is playing into broadcasters’ decisions to take a pass on tonight’s hearing. But the Judiciary Committee hearing also will spill into the much more lucrative primetime hours. It is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. The hearing is scheduled to resume on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET.

What is unclear is what the plans are for broadcasters’ coverage on Thursday’s proceedings, which are likely to lead to a vote on the articles of impeachment.